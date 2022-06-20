AN URGENT appeal has gone out to find a missing North Yorkshire man.

North Yorkshire Police say Trevor Jones, 73, was reported missing this afternoon from Scarborough and may be in Malton.

A police spokesman said: "Trevor was last seen getting off a train and heading into Malton at 10am today (June 20).

"He was carrying a number of carrier bags and pulling a large black suitcase.

"Officers are very concerned for his welfare.

"If you have seen Trevor, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Dial 999 with an immediate sighting.

"Please quote reference number 12220106176."