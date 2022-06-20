ASKHAM Bryan College has gained planning consent to keep three modular buildings for three more years.
The college originally erected the buildings on its campus by the A64 in 2015 to provide six classrooms because a “consistent upward trajectory in student applications has resulted in the necessary growth of various departments across the College to accommodate this demand.”
However, in its application to City of York Council to keep the buildings, it said: “The future capital development programme is entirely dependent on the availability of relevant funding streams ,to date there has been limited opportunity to develop projects that would absorb and replace the temporary facilities provided by the modular buildings in these areas. However, we remain optimistic that in due course this will become a possibility.”
A report by council planning staff recommending the buildings be allowed to remain on the Green Belt site until June 30 2025, noted there was no objection from Askham Bryan Parish Council.
The report noted the buildings do not extend outside the existing built envelope of the college campus and had been in place for a number of years.
“The proposal, by virtue of the distance from the nearest dwellings, is not considered to result in harm to the residential amenity,” it added.
