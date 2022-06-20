It seems as if Love Islands Paige and Jacques are taking the next step in the relationship.

With the couple's romance starting to blossom on tonight's all-new episode of Love Island.

As the paramedic and rugby player are seen cuddling up talking about having someone sweep you off your feet.

With Jacques teasing: "Like I did with you?”

Paige flirtatiously asks: “Do you reckon you swept me off my feet?

Jacques replies: “I don’t know, you tell me? I am just enjoying it with you.”

Paige agrees: “Yeah, it’s been an easy ride with us so far hasn’t it.”

With the loved up pair sharing having mutual feelings, Jacques pulls Paige closer to each other, will they share their first kiss?

Love Island recoupling at the end of week two

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since bombshell Danica chose to couple up with Luca, Remi Lambert was left single and therefore, was dumped from the island during Sunday's episode.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the villa:

