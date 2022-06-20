A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash with a van.

North Yorkshire Police have reported that a man has suffered serious injuries after his motorbike crashed with a white Transit van.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 17, at about 2.30pm on the A59 near Kettlesing, west of Harrogate.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Please dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-17062022-253.