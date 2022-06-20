A MAN has suffered life-changing injuries after being assaulted outside a takeaway.

North Yorkshire Police have reported that a man has suffered serious ‘life-changing’ injuries following a disturbance outside a takeaway on Winsor Terrace in Whitby.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 18 at about 1am.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested five men in connection with the incident who have all since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch.

Please email phil.freebrey@northyorkshire.police.uk, or phone 101, select option 2 and ask for DC 1438 Philip Freebrey at Scarborough CID.

Alternatively, you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12220104837 when passing information.