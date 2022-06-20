RAIL operators have warned commuters of their limited services ahead of the strikes taking place this week.

Thirteen train operators have issued their alternative, limited train timetables for this week due to the strikes that are taking place across the country.

They have warned commuters to avoid travel if possible due to the expected disruption.

The industrial action is due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, June 21), Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

However, there will be limited services on the non-strike days this week as well, due to the lasting impact of the strikes - Wednesday and Friday respectively.

The affected train operators which run services through York station are LNER, Northern Rail, Transpennine Express and CrossCountry Trains.

These are the timetables for the planned services this week.

LNER

London North East Railway (LNER) has said that just 38 per cent of their usual train services will be running during the strikes which are likely to be very busy. They have recommended commuters to avoid travelling this week if possible.

On the strike days, the York to Edinburgh service will begin at 8.35am from York station, and run roughly every half an hour till 1.32pm where they wil continue to run every hour until 5.51pm.

The York to London Kings Cross service will run from 9.40am, then again continue roughly every half an hour till 1.33pm, then every hour until 5.54pm.

On the non-strike days, trains will run roughly every half an hour from 8.35am to 11.12pm.

Click here for the full schedule.

Northern Rail

Northern Rail have said that the York to Leeds service will run from 8.08am at every hour till 5.08pm, and the Leeds to York service will run from 8.18am to 5.16pm on the strike days.

The Wednesday and Friday strike recovery timetable shows that services will be running at roughly every half an hour from 7am to 10.15pm, however this also includes frequent bus replacement services.

Click here for the full timetables.

Transpennine Express

The Transpennine Express' York to Manchester Piccadilly services on the strike days will set off from York at 8.19pm every hour till 4.15pm, and from Manchester Piccadilly at 8.25am till 4.27pm.

They haven't confirmed their Wednesday and Friday timetables.

Click here for the full schedules.

CrossCountry

Throughout the whole week, there is just one train per hour on CrossCountry's York to Edinburgh Waverley and York to Birmingham New Street services.

On the strike dates, the northbound trains begin at 9.32am and finish at 5.26pm, and the southbound services start at 9.44am and finish at 5.32pm.

On the non-strike days, the nortbound trains run from 8.32am till 8.32pm, whereas the southbound starts at 9.38am until 10.35pm.

Click here to view this week's timetable