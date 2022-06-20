A video from Thomas Beresford shows emergency services at the scene and an air ambulance taking off.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, on the back road between Ingleton and Bentham where a helicopter has crashed into a field, North Yorkshire Police have said.

The incident happened shortly before midday today.

People are strongly urged to avoid the area. Up to two dozen emergency vehicles are said to be at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

More to follow.