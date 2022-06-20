A helicopter has crashed in the Yorkshire Dales and multiple emergency services are at the scene.

It happened in a field off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale shortly before noon today.

The Northern Echo understands more than 30 emergency services vehicles are currently at the scene.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are at the scene of an incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.

"The incident happened shortly before midday.

"People are strongly urged to avoid the area.

"No further information is available at this time."

Fire engine blocking the road to the scene of the crash at the edge of the Yorkshire Dales Picture: Tom Beresford

