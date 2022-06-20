A YORK woman who took on a 200-mile run for communities in Senegal has thanked everyone who supported her - and shared pictures of the library built with the cash raised.

Teba Diatta, who is half Senegalese, ran from York Minster all the way to Westminster in 2003 - catching the eyes of stars including former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, Victoria Beckham and The Black Eyed Peas.

Teba took on the challenge as she wanted to give back to “her country” - where she moved to work in schools between 2001-2003.

Speaking of her experience in Senegal, Teba said: “I couldn’t believe it. It was double the class sizes we have in the UK. There were students with beards who were in primary education as they had to re-take classes again because they had failed them.

Teba with Victoria Beckham

“It was shocking to see that. There were pregnant women in the top end of primary school education sometimes.

“People would ask me, 'Teba can you send us a dictionary?' Or 'can you send us an English book. We want to learn but there’s no library'.”

So when she returned to the UK, Teba decided she wanted to make a difference and had a brainwave of running from York to London to help raise money to support the students in Senegal and build a brand new community library for them.

“I love my country, so I want to give back," she said. "Everyone was so kind with their donations.”

Teba, who has also completed the London Marathon for charity, was backed by a number of celebrities for her challenge - and even received letters of support from Prince William and Prime Minister at the time, Tony Blair.

Now, almost 20 years after her challenge, Teba is thanking everyone who donated to help build the community library - which is now in use in Senegal.

The library in Senegal

Teba, who lives with Bipolar disorder, said: “I want people to see what’s been built and say 'wow – I’m glad that money has gone to something positive'.

“I want people to know they are making a difference and it’s worth supporting charitable causes.”

As well as providing books for the students in Senegal - the library is now also being used as a cinema screen for entertainment.

Teba said: “I’m hoping they’re going to screen this year’s World Cup for them on it. I’m a massive Senegal fan when it comes to football - but I do support England as well.”

Teba is now hoping to give the building a repaint and provide more new equipment for the students.

Teba with Patrick Vieira

She is also aiming to set up a pen-pal system with students in York – and she is also hoping to organise a visit over to Senegal and the community library - which is named after her.