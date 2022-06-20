A BURST water pipe is causing problems in a York town.
Yorkshire Water say they are working to fix a burst that is flooding the road in Station Road in Haxby.
Nearby Hall Rise is cordoned off with traffic being diverted along Usher Lane and Windmill Way to get to Station Road and West Nooks.
More to follow.
@YorkshireWater @YWHelp There appears to be a burst water main flooding the road on Station Road in Haxby, North Yorks. #York— Rich (@Ricch_w) June 20, 2022
