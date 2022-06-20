POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after an incident involving an out of control dog.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Sunday, May 1, an incident occurred which involved a woman being assaulted and a dangerous dog being out of control in Newby, Scarborough.
A police spokesman said: "Extensive police enquiries have been pursued since then.
"Officers are now requesting the public's assistance to help identify a man they would like to speak to, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
"If you recognise him, please email jessie.landers@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jessie Landers.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220073948."
