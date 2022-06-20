THE devastating damage caused by a fire which ripped through a North Yorkshire house, killing two people, is revealed in these images.
The pictures by freelance photographer Sean Stewart show the roof of the property in Camblesforth, near Selby, completely destroyed by the flames.
The fire, which broke out in the early hours of yesterday, led to the deaths of two people, while a man escaped the property and is being treated for injuries.
Police and fire service officers are conducting a joint investigation into the fire, and have not yet commented on the possible cause.
