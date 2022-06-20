A MAN and a boy are in hospital with serious injuries following an incident at a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating after an incident in Beckwithshaw near Harrogate and say officers are currently at the scene in Church Row, Otley Road.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.20am today (June 20) and on arrival found an 11-year-old boy and 40-year-old man with serious injuries believed to be sustained by a bladed article.
"Both have been taken to hospital.
"The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours.
"The incident is not connected to the nearby school."
