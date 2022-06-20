YORK Acorn lifted themselves off the bottom of the National Conference League premier division table with a 26-18 win over title-chasing Wath Brow Hornets.

York began the game strongly and within the opening five minutes they had scored tries through Tom Hill and George Hunt with Antony Chilton adding a conversion, his first of three.

The visitors, who were looking to win their fifth-successive match, found a reply swiftly when a Sam Curwen score was improved by a Cole Walker-Taylor goal.

Within the final stages of the first half, Hunt scored his second try for Acorn to give the home side a 16-6 lead at the break.

Wath Brow’s Jay Wetherill and Acorn’s Adam Lee scored tries in quick succession on the hour mark, which remained competitive in the second half.

Ellison Holgate’s 62nd-minute try, and Walker-Taylor’s second goal, reduced the York lead to just two points.

As the clash approached its close, Lee scored his second try of the game which, improved, was enough for York to seal the victory.

It was only Acorn’s second win of the season from 14 matches, taking them one point above Egremont Rangers in the table with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, in division two, Heworth emerged as 30-6 victors at Crosfields, extending their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Fergus Chapman scored first for Heworth, profiting from a superb ball by Danny Allan.

Minutes later, Ben Dyson-Dent doubled the Villagers’ advantage, muscling his way through for a try.

Chapman doubled his tally with only moments left of the first half, his second try bettering the Heworth score to 18-0.

A quick shift of play in the second half saw Allan glide through a tight gap in the Crosfields defence.

Allan was also able to make five successful conversions throughout the game.

Luke Walker scored the only try for the home side, with Jack Lewis adding the extras, as the Soap slumped to a third defeat in four games.

They have fallen five points behind Heworth, who now possess a three-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand on second-placed Barrow Island.

Meanwhile, in the Yorkshire Mens League premier division, New Earswick All Blacks won 34-28 away at East Hull.

The contest was tight and highly contested, as the sides entered the half-time break level at 18-18.

In the second half, New Earswick were able to garner some momentum to, however slightly, pull away from East Hull.

They were ultimately able to win the game by a margin of six points.

The win saw New Earswick rise to fourth-place with 12 points from six wins and three draws in nine games. They remain the only unbeaten side in the division.

Next up for York Acorn, they play Rochdale Mayfield at home while Heworth host Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

Meanwhile, New Earswick will take on Doncaster Toll Bar away.