A TOP York city centre fish restaurant looks to have had its chips!

Pub operators Greene King has submitted plans to change the use of the Loch Fyne restaurant in Walmgate into a pub with ‘expanded food provision.’

The planning application to City of York Council says the scheme will feature a revamp of the inside, with a new ‘speakeasy’ private bar, but overall changes will be ‘small’ with no external changes, other than signage.

The premises at Fossgate House was originally an ironmongers when built in the late 19th Century and has operated as a Loch Fyne fish restaurant since 20025.

If the plans were approved, the venue based on York Central historic core conservation area, would trade under the Metropolitan Pub Company, which is part of brewer and retailer Greene King’s Premium, Urban and Venture Division, and is expanding northwards from its London base.

The planning application says internal changes would see a new and repurposed bar, with a section of wall removed, new chandelier lighting, new artwork, movable chairs in places of fixed seating, new decorations and a new, reclaimed fireplace to the rear.

The kitchen and extraction system would remain as now.

A new speakeasy room would see changes to the basement with new walls and fixed seating and lighting in the ceiling.

The planning application said a public house/ drinking establishment with expanded food provision would offer “a additional leisure facility and will help stimulate the leisure economy in the city centre.”

It concluded: “The proposed works will create a more efficient use of the internal spaces whilst matching the existing aesthetics of the building and enhancing the customer experience. The works will help to ensure the long-term viability of the business into the future. All of the works have been carefully considered to respect and enhance the existing character of the building.”

The Loch Fyne restaurant in York has in recent years suffered lengthy periods of closure due to the pandemic-related lockdowns, which hit the restaurant chain hard.

City of York gave the venue five stars or a ‘very good’ rating for food hygiene during its last inspection in December 2019.

Diners on TripAdvisor gave the restaurant four stars for food, with a ranking this week of 109 of 606 restaurants in York.

Recent reviews have praised it for its “Absolutely fantastic food and relaxed environment.”

Paul from Northallerton continued: “ What a lovely restaurant Loch Fyne in York is! The service from Lauren and Emily was excellent and the food was exceptional. The restaurant itself is very relaxed and you do not feel crammed in like in other restaurants. It is so relaxing to sit back and chill while enjoying some lovely high quality sea food and chatting with family.”

Another reviewer called it the “Best fish restaurant in Yorkshire,” one praised a “Great family meal”, whilst another said it was their “Favourite restaurant in York.” But one customer reported ‘disappointing service.’