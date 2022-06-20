This year’s Love Island is well and truly a go, with dramatic recouplings, heads turned and countless bombshells stirring things up.
And if every night you tune in you wish you could be sunning it up in a gorgeous villa, enjoying the weather and warming by the firepit then Aldi may be able to help with one of these things…
No, it can’t bring you the gorgeous weather or a stunning villa, but if you want to create your own fire pit area then Aldi’s sought-after square fire pit is now on sale.
Everyone loves a fire pit for late nights toasting marshmallows and chats with a glass of bubbly with family and friends.
The fire pit is designed with a spark cover and also features a poker, grill and mesh cover.
It is made from contemporary rustic steel and t will bring some real warmth to your garden when you want to pull someone for a late-night chat.
It comes with a 1-year warranty and it is now reduced to £69.99. This is an Aldi online special, so you won’t be able to pick it up in your local store.
As with all Aldi Specialbuys, once it’s gone it’s gone, so you’d better move quickly if you want to grab the reduced firepit.
