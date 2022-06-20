From abandoned tents to food waste, music festivals can be very bad for the planet but here are some ways you can enjoy the festival fun guilt-free.

Music festivals produce 23,500 tonnes of waste every year including discarded clothes and plastic bottles.

The online marketplace OnBuy has put together a list of nine eco-friendly essentials that all festival-goers need to pack.

From glitter to tent pegs, these reusable and sustainable items are good for you, and good for the planet too.

Eco-friendly festival essentials you can pack from OnBuy

Bamboo Toothbrush Set

Bamboo Toothbrush Set. Credit: OnBuy

Festival hygiene can't be underrated and we all know that after a couple of days camping, things can get a bit grimy.

These natural bamboo toothbrushes should be on your must-buy list to help you keep up with good oral hygiene while you're having the time of your life.

Packaged in plastic-free, zero waste, and biodegradable packaging, these natural Bamboo Toothbrushes can help you wash the taste of the night before out of your mouth.

Pick up your toothbrush for £3.99 via the OnBuy website.

Zero Waste Toothpaste

Zero Waste Toothpaste. Credit: OnBuy

Pair your bamboo toothbrush with this natural Truthpaste.

Packed full of essential oils, the truthpaste is also antibacterial and anti-inflammatory meaning it helps to fight bacteria that can cause decay and gum disease

Coming in a reusable jar, you'll no longer need those wasteful plastic tubes.

Add it to your basket for £14.60 via the OnBuy website.

Eco Living Handmade Soap

Eco Living Handmade Soap. Credit: OnBuy

Festival showers are never ideal but you can bring in a little luxury with this luxurious, eco-friendly, handmade soap.

It's 100% natural, scented with shea butter, this soap is also palm oil and plastic-free.

Get your soap for £7.99 via the OnBuy website.

Eco Glitter

Eco Glitter. Credit: OnBuy

Embrace the festival fashion with this biodegradable glitter.

Add a little sparkle to your festival 'fit with the glitter from Moon Glitter.

Festival Makeup is a big deal, with face and body glitter all the rage at Coachella.

It’s easy to apply and made in the UK from plant cellulose film, as well as being marine and soil biodegradable.

Yours for £4.99 via the OnBuy website.

Eco Glitter Six Pack

Eco Glitter Six Pack. Credit: OnBuy

If you can't get enough of the festival glitter, Eco Glitter Fun is the perfect makeup starter kit for any festivalgoer.

It features six eco-friendly biodegradable glitters, as well as a 10ml tube of aloe vera gel, and a reusable bamboo application brush.

There is also an instruction card to keep you right and help you take to the festival grounds in style.

Make your festival sparkle for £25 via the OnBuy website.

Reusable Makeup Pads

Reusable Makeup Pads. Credit: OnBuy

Festivals are known for their glitter and grime so come prepared with this pack of 12 reusable makeup pads and four scrub pads is just what you need.

The pads are made from bamboo and cotton and come in a handy cotton mesh bag and are also easy to wash.

These makeup pads are reusable, eco-friendly and are velvety soft on your skin.

Buy yours for £12.99 via the OnBuy website.

Eco Tent Orb Light

Eco Tent Orb Light. Credit: OnBuy

Light up your tent and save yourself the panic of finding your phone, wallet, or sustainable bamboo toothbrush in the middle of the night.

The Eco Orb is here to save the day and comes with a handy carabiner meaning it can be hung pretty much anywhere.

It requires only one AA Battery and this fun but equally practical lightbulb is definitely a festival essential.

Own yours for £7.49 via the OnBuy website.

Biodegradable Tent Pegs

Biodegradable Tent Pegs. Credit: OnBuy

Essential as they are, tent pegs are the thing that we always lose!

These biodegradable tent pegs from OnBuy have been designed to decompose over time and they help create a safer campsite with fewer trip hazards.

Even if they do inevitably go missing, they will slowly disappear into the ground, without impacting soil quality or posing a threat to wildlife!

Pick up the pegs for £5.87 via the OnBuy website.

Reusable Water Bottle

Reusable Water Bottle. Credit: OnBuy

Stay hydrated in the (fingers crossed) festival sunshine with this Thirlmere Water Bottle from Lakeland Activ.

Most festivals have water stations so abandon those plastic bottles and come prepared with your own refillable version.

This lightweight aluminium bottle has a leak-proof lid and a carabiner - meaning it can be attached to your bag for easy storage.

Treat yourself for £9.99 via the OnBuy website.