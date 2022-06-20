TikTok is the app where all trends begin and now there's a new quiz taking over the internet.

The viral quiz which reveals what kind of human emotion you are is the latest craze to hit the video app and here's how you can do it for yourself.

The new trend comes from a Russian test on a website called Uquiz, which means you'll need to hit translate on your browser if you don't speak the language.

Here's everything you need to know about how to join in on the latest trend.

TikTok 'What human feeling are you?' quiz goes viral - How to play

soo i just took this 'which human feeling are you' quiz and well-

how ironic pic.twitter.com/bAfYnR1uqd — amy²⁸🍂 (@fetus1dloveb0t) June 19, 2022

The premise is pretty simple, you simply need to go to the Uquiz website and you'll find the popular game under 'trending quizzes'.

You then get 11 pretty random questions to fill out that range from everything from"pick a colour" to "select a random life incident that matches you".

Once you've answered all the questions, you'll then be told what human emotion you are.

Now, we're not saying that it's scientifically accurate or anything but it's pretty fun.

The emotions include joy, unrequited love, tired, anxiety and lying in a meadow on a sunny day and more.

You can then share your results on social media, with many users taking to both TikTok and Twitter to post their assigned emotions.

One person got 'lying in a meadow on a sunny day' and wrote: " I did the what human feeling am I quiz and the result made me happy :)".

did the 'what human feeling are you?' quiz and DAMN pic.twitter.com/nVJSxLntzT — natkaxi (@natkaxi) June 19, 2022

After getting 'unrequited love' a user posted:" did the little human feeling quiz and... yah, checks out."

A third person got 'nostalgia' and wrote:" did the 'what human feeling are you?' quiz and DAMN."

A fourth was feeling a little "called out" after their results, writing:" I feel infinitely called out. I don’t know what that means but it means something."

Join in on the fun and play the game via the Uquiz website.