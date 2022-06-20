TRAFFIC is easing after a police incident on a major road in York.

North Yorkshire Police have been involved in an incident on the A64 in the past half hour, which it's being reported is a burst water pipe which flooded the road and has resulted in low water pressure to properties in the YO32 postcode area.

Traffic is now being released after being held by police on A64 both ways from the A1237 York to Towthorpe Moor Lane, the Stockton on the Forest turning. 

More to follow.

 