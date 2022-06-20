A FIRE at a house in a York suburb is being treated as arson.
Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to a property in Backhouse Street, in The Groves in York shortly before midnight last night (June 19) to reports of a house fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "York and Acomb crews were mobilised to reports of wooden pallet on fire against a domesic property.
"Crews confirmed the small fire was out on arrival and carried out an inspection only.
"The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate."
