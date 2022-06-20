A MOTORCYCLIST who was severely injured in a crash on a North Yorkshire road has died in hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at 10.15am yesterday on the B1222 at the junction with Whitecote Lane, near Sherburn-in-Elmet.
A spokesperson said it was believed the motorcyclist left the road and came off his bike.
"The motorcyclist involved in the collision has very sadly died from his injuries in hospital,"they said.
"Police believe there may have been another motorcyclist with the one involved in the collision so we are urgently appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation."
Anyone with information should email Ed.Drake@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, quoting ref: 12220105495
