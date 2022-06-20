TWO people have died in a house fire in a North Yorkshire village.

A joint fire service and police investigation has been launched into the blaze at a property in Camblesforth, near Selby, which broke out just after 5am yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police said that despite the efforts of firefighters and a local man to save their lives, two people sadly died at the scene.

"One man managed to escape the property and is currently receiving medical treatment," said a spokesperson. "No neighbouring properties were damaged.

"Specialist teams from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident to help with stabilisation of the property in order to assist the investigation process.

"As part of the joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire, we are asking people to come forward with any information that could help the inquiry."

Anyone with information should phone 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111, quoting ref: NYP-19062022-0081