YORK Mystery Plays have returned to the city - and will be performed at historic sites across the city centre.
The York Mystery Plays are a theatrical spectacle performed by the communities of the City of York - and the plays returned to the city over the weekend.
Special midsummer performances will take place as the Mysteries return to the Market Place in Shambles on June 22 and 23 with audiences able to experience five plays.
Originally a set of 48 plays performed by the medieval Guilds of York, they illustrate the Christian history of the world from the Creation to the Last Judgement. They contain stories of delight, humour, horror, temptation and resistance.
After several centuries lying dormant, the plays were resurrected in the 20th century with performances in the York Museum Gardens, performed by massive casts drawn from York’s community. Over time, many different groups and venues have hosted the tradition.
