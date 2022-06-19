A MOTORCYCLIST had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information after a serious collision on the B1222 at the junction with Whitecote Lane near Sherburn-in-Elmet.
The incident occurred around around 10.15am today (June 19) when it is believed a motorcyclist left the road and came off his bike.
The road is currently closed and the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.
Police believe there may have been another motorcyclist with the one involved in the collision, so they are urgently appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.
If you can help with any information or dashcam footage please email: ed.drake@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and quote NYP–19062022-0141.
