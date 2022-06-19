POLICE are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing York man.

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to locate missing 41 year-old Mark Charles Gell from York.

Mark was last seen at his home address in Hambleton Terrace in the city at around 10pm on Thursday (June 16). Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Mark is around 6ft3 tall and of a large build. He has short brown hair and a brown and ginger full beard and he has tattoos on both arms, police said.

Mark is believed to be wearing a blue or black sweatshirt, blue or black sports shorts and black shoes.

He may be in the York Knavesmire area.

Please call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information which could help to locate Mark.

Reference number: 12220104853.