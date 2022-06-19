A MISSING York man has been found safe and well by police.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed the missing man has been found - after an appel was launched in the search for him yesterday (June 18)
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are pleased to report that the missing 41-year-old man from York has been located safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal and called in with information."
