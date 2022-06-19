FIRE crews and police officers have been called to the scene of a serious house fire in a town near York.
North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently at the scene of a serious house fire in Camblesforth near Selby.
The incident occurred shortly after 5am this morning (June 19) and crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended with assistance from Humberside Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.
The fire was brought under control shortly before 7.30am and crews are still in attendance damping down and ensuring scene safety, a spokesperson said.
Investigations will commence once the scene is safe. If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101, press option 1 and ask for the Force Control Room.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article