THE Archbishop of York has completed a week-long pilgrimage from the Scottish Borders to Holy Island.
Archbishop Stephen Cottrell arrived at Holy Island off the coast of Northumbria having walked St Cuthbert’s Way. As he journeyed along the route he was praying for the renewal of God’s Church in the North.
The week long pilgrimage ended with a celebration of the Eucharist in the parish church of St Mary’s.
He said: “We all know that life is a journey. Faith can teach us that this journey can be a holy pilgrimage where we can encounter God and which leads ultimately to eternal life with him.
"This week I have been privileged to take some time out of my busy life to slow down, think and look at what is around me in this incredibly beautiful world that God has made."
Archbishop Stephen is a keen advocate of pilgrimages and has walked the Camino to Santiago de Compostela in Spain twice.
