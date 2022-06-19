CROWDS gathered in their thousands at the first York Pride event since the Covid-19 pandemic began - lighting up the streets of the city with its 'Loud & Proud' theme.

The festival began on Saturday morning with the renowned Pride parade from York Minster to the Knavesmire - with plenty of colour on display as the floats, including a fire engine, a York Sightseeing bus and a decorated ambulance, travelled through the city centre.

Supporters gathered in their thousands at the Minster - donning their rainbow colours and flags in support of the event.

Team members from York Dungeon even dressed in their spooky costumes also joined in with the fun.

Then, from 1pm, the crowds were entertained with free family shows at the Knavesmire near York Racecourse.

Among the performers at York Pride were DJ Rory Hoy, singers Samantha and Donna, aka Live Revival, Marigold Addams, performing as Cher, X-Factor singer Marcus Collins, drag artist St Sordid Secret, singer and TV star Duncan James, singer Soraya Vivian, Bailey Bubbles, Divina De Campo from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, with the headline act Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud.

The official York Pride after party was later held at Ziggy's Bar & Nightclub in Micklegate.

Festival goers were also invited to share five minutes with City of York Council at the ‘Council on the Couch' - and any issues and insights raised were noted and followed up.

Council staff, councillors, schools and volunteers joined the Pride Parade from York Minster to the Knavesmire. At the Pride Festival on the Knavesmire, they were amongst the many organisations from across the city who with stands providing activities and entertainments.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said:

“Besides having lots of fun, Pride is a time when we can all raise awareness, celebrate our communities and encourage inclusivity as part of Pride Month.”

Last week, Cllr Smalley spoke out about the "daunting" process of coming out as bisexual - and how far we have to go until we're a truly tolerant society.

"That’s why Pride matters. Visibility and representation is crucial," he added.

The city walls were illuminated in the rainbow colours of Pride to represent diversity in the city and the rainbow flag was proudly on display at the Mansion House.

Council leader Keith Aspden, was also "delighted" the city’s is showing its support for York Pride.

Emergency services including North Yorkshire Police officers, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews and the ambulance service were involved in the parade event - showing off their rainbow colours to the crowds with different flags, banners. and decorations.