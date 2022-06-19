A YORK MP has secured further funding for development plans at Haxby Railway Station in York.

Following months of lobbying in Westminster supporting City of York Council's bid for further funding to develop plans for Haxby Railway Station, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy was pleased Ministers shared his enthusiasm for the project by awarding further funding from the Restoring Your Railway fund.

The latest tranche of funding will build upon the £400,000 worth of funding that was made available in 2020 to develop plans.

This new funding comes from the Restoring Your Railway fund which is part of £500 million Government investment to reopen lines and stations to regenerate local economies and improve access to jobs, homes and education.

Mr Sturdy said: "It is great to see the Government give another vote of confidence for reopening Haxby Railway Station by pledging a further tranche of funding.

"I am excited from my talks with Ministers that the Government fully appreciate the levelling-up potential a new station will have."

"It is not just York's past which was built by railways but also our future. With new lines and better connections, we can attract high quality employment and better opportunities for generations."