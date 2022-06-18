FIRE crews were called to help rescue a vehicle stuck on the edge of a cliff in North Yorkshire.
Whitby crews assisted North Yorkshire Police officers with a vehicle stuck on the edge of a cliff in Goldsborough Lane, Whitby, at around 5.45pm yesterday (June 17).
The crews worked with a local farmer with his tractor to pull car back onto track and into safety.
