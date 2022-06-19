The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to summer essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, June 19.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all your garden furniture needs and treat yourself to some new summer games too.

Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cover. (Aldi)

If you've been looking for the perfect piece of garden furniture to help you relax then look no further as the Large Hanging Egg Chair with Cover is a must. The stylish design works great for any patio or conservatory and with its extra comfy cushions, you'll be in it all day. You can get it now for £299.99 via Aldi.

Have endless amounts of fun with the Sponeta Table Tennis Table that is sure to make endless great memories. Great for family and friends to enjoy together, it will bring out everyone's competitive side and will have to feel like a pro. You can get it now for £299.99 via Aldi.

Gardenline Rocking Sun Lounger. (Aldi)

Soak up all the sun this summer with the Gardenline Rocking Sun Lounger. The seasonal must will give you ultimate relaxation and is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Plus, with its comfortable rocking ability, you feel like you floating in the Mediterranean sea. You can get it now for £69.99 via Aldi.

Be jumping around every day with this 14ft Rebounder Trampoline that will let playtime reach new heights. Designed with safety in mind, it features a galvanised steel top ring, super-strong zinc-coated strength-tested springs, and all-around nets. And you can get it now for £399.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle

This week at Lidl you can get all your DIY needs with an array of great gadgets and tools to get your hands on.

Parkside Cordless Screwdriver (Lidl)

If you've got a summer project that you've been meaning to start but haven't got the right tools, then you are in luck as the Parkside Cordless Screwdriver is a must. The cordless screwdriver comes with four different attachments and has never made building so easy. You can get it now for £21.99 via Lidl.

Keep all your tools safely packed away with the Parkside Recycled Toolbox that is strong and safe. With a weight capacity of 5kg it can store all your nuts and bolts and its removable tray makes it easy to get to whatever you need. You can get it now for £3.99 via Lidl.

Parkside Clamp & Sawing Guide Rail (Lidl)

If you're planning on building a tree house and need a handy tool to cut wood, then the Parkside Clamp & Sawing Guide Rail is a must. Used to create precise work with standard jigsaws, routers or circular saw it makes cutting simple. You can get it now for £12.99 via Lidl.

Have all the screwdrivers you could possibly need with this handy Parkside Screwdriver Set. Coming with 10 screwdrivers made from high-quality chrome vanadium steel you'll never need to buy another screwdriver. You can get them now for £6.99 via Lidl.