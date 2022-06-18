CYCLISTS and campers were steaming into York yesterday as this year's Cycle Rally got underway in the city.

The event, which has been running since 1945, has had a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions. But, returning this year, organisers put record campsite

numbers down to visitors eager to see old friends and enjoy a cycling weekend in the sun in York.

Darren Sables had ridden over from Doncaster in his electric assisted handcycle and towing his wheelchair, covering the 39 miles in just over three hours and 20 minutes. He's been coming to the rally ever since 2000 and said the newly resurfaced Solar System Greenway cycle route was a pleasure to ride on.

Ian Prince was browsing cycling items on offer in exchange for a donation towards funding the York Cycle Rally, which is run entirely by volunteers. Ian's the volunteer quizmaster for the quiz at the bar on site, which took place yesterday evening.

Six members of the Anerley Cycling Club had come to York from London by train, and were looking forward to spending the weeked in their tents at York before moving on to a short holiday tour of the Yorkshire Dales. Club captain Peter Roberts said it's one of the oldest cycling clubs in the world, founded in 1881.

Michael Stout was taking his penny farthing for a spin, having arrived earlier from Durham with his caravan. His bike, a "New Rapid" from 1890, will be part of the Rally display.

Michael said he will be joined on Sunday by a disabled colleague for whom he has made an adapted electric bike - previously they could only do about five miles, now they often do more than 30 in a ride. Their main objective was to visit the "Fisher of Dreams" sculpture on the old swing bridge over the Ouse, along the newly resurfaced Solar System Greenway.

The event organisers said that everyone from York and beyond, whether they cycle or not, is very welcome to come along over the weekend. There's free parking, free entry and just about all activities on site are free too.

"In this cost of living crisis it's a great low cost and family-friendly weekend," they said.