A MAIN road through York is currently blocked both ways after a level crossing failure.
The railway crossing barrier in Haxby Road close to the Parvin Indian restaurant is stuck down and there is currently traffic queueing both ways from the ringroad to Hilbra Avenue.
More to follow.
We have been made aware of a barrier arm being stuck in the down position at Haxby Road level crossing. Network Rail have been notified.— York Travel (@york_travel) June 17, 2022
