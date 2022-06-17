YORK and District U15 Schoolboys were crowned Yorkshire League Cup Champions for the 2021/22 season after a 1-0 victory over Sheffield in the final.

The South Yorkshire side put York under pressure early on, seeing a deflected free-kick fizz wide of the post within the opening minute.

York soon enough settled into the tie, though, and it became apparent that the sides were more fairly matched than Sheffield’s early showings suggested.

Alex Gilbey, York’s highly-influential defender, was ruled out of the game through injury, forcing their defence to be more alert to any potential Sheffield attacks.

Sheffield’s breakthroughs became sparser as the first-half progressed and in any instance they found themselves in on goal, they faced an on-form Jacob Bryant in York’s goal.

York created more chances for themselves as the half went on, with Dom Weston being particularly influential.

In its entirety, though, the game was an evenly-fought, physical affair with much of the battles being contested in the midfield.

The second half began much the same, until Sheffield forged the first true chance when they were denied by a block from Bryant.

Just as it was in the first 45 minutes, the match was evenly contested with both sides creating chances and neither side able to profit from one.

With two minutes left in the game, Weston won possession back for his team and broke down the right wing, finding his way into the Sheffield box.

Weston maintained his composure and blasted an effort beyond the Sheffield goalkeeper at his near post, scoring what proved to be the game’s decisive goal.

Sheffield tried to find an equaliser and launched several attacks, but York defended resolutely to claim the win and the Yorkshire League Cup.