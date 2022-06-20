A Ukrainian teenager who escaped his war-torn homeland with his mother, grandmother and little sister has started work as an apprentice at a York bakery.

Seventeen-year-old Yaroslav Karmanov and his family - mum Galyna, grandmother Alla and little sister Valerii - left their home city of Chasiv Yar, in Ukraine's far-Eastern Donetsk region, when Russian bombs began falling on February 24.

After travelling to Poland on a special evacuation train, the family had hoped to find jobs and somewhere to stay there.

"But there was no accommodation," said Yaroslav's aunt Olga Kovalchuk, who has been living in York for 13 years. "There were lots of Ukrainians already there."

With Olga in York, they applied for UK visas under the Ukraine family scheme, and arrived here on April 1.

They were found accommodation with a local couple by charity York City of Sanctuary.

And now Yaroslav, a keen home baker, has started an apprenticeship with the Bluebird Bakery in Acomb.

Bluebird co-owner Nicky Kippax said when she was contacted by York City of Sanctuary to see if she could help Yaroslav, she was delighted.

"We were thinking about taking on an apprentice," she said. "And Yaroslav is really passionate, really keen to get involved."

With Olga interpreting, Yaroslav told The Press that in the first couple of weeks after arriving in York he desperately missed home - and his father Vitalii and grandfather Petro, who stayed behind in Ukraine.

But he's enjoying his new apprenticeship. "He likes everything, from the friendly staff to being allowed to be involved in the baking process," Olga said.

The Karmanov family's escape from Ukraine was traumatic.

When the bombs first began falling on Chasiv Yar, they moved to nearby Sloviansk, to stay with relatives.

When that, too, began to be bombed, they boarded an evacuation train that took them westwards through Ukraine.

They got out just in time, said Olga.

The station where they boarded the train was Kramatorsk - which was hit by Russian missiles on April 8, killing 59 civilians.

Now the family is settling in York. In July, they will move into a house near Bishopthorpe Road that York City of Sanctuary has found for them to rent.

Yaroslav's mum Galyna has found part-time work in a café, and Yaroslav himself is settling in at Bluebird, learning the basics of baking.

He may even, one day, be able to contribute a few recipe ideas.

"We're hoping to do a Ukrainian loaf at some point!" Nicky said.

Rebecca Russell of York City of Sanctuary said she was 'thrilled' that Yaroslav was settling in.

"We are so grateful to Bluebird for giving him a chance!" she said.

With the number of Ukrainian refugees in York now well past 150 and increasing, the charity is still appealing for landlords with larger homes to rent to get in touch - and for employers willing to offer refugees a job.

If you can help, contact York City of Sanctuary at contact@yorkcos.org.uk