THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
The figures from the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) show that South Bank and Dringhouses has the highest rate in the city at 277.1 cases per 100,000 population - and 22 cases in the area. This means that the area is shaded in a dark blue as the rate is between 200 and 399.
Other areas of the city shaded in dark blue are Acomb with a rate of 200, Osbaldwick with a rate of 211 and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe with a rate of 253.3.
Rawcliffe and Clifton South is shown to have the lowest rate in the York area at 60.1 cases per 100,000 population. This area is shaded in a dark green as the rate is between 50 and 99. Only one other area of the city, Haxby, is shaded in this colour - with a rate of 70.
The majority of the city is shaded in a lighter blue colour - as the rates in these areas are between 100 and 199.
Overall, York's Covid case rate currently stands at 150.7 cases per 100,000 population, which it rose to on Friday. There have been 66,539 cases recorded in the City of York Council area since the pandemic began.
