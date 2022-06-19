THIS area of York has the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.

The figures from the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) show that South Bank and Dringhouses has the highest rate in the city at 277.1 cases per 100,000 population - and 22 cases in the area. This means that the area is shaded in a dark blue as the rate is between 200 and 399.