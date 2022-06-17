A CYCLIST has been injured in a hit and run crash in York.

North Yorkshire Police say it happened on the A1036 roundabout, outside Tesco Askham Bar, at 6.35am yesterday (June 16) and involved cyclist and a car.

The cyclist, who was riding a silver hybrid bike, suffered a broken ankle and a broken wrist. She was wearing a pink and white helmet, a white top and ¾ length blue bottoms at the time.

The car, which is believed to be a small car, possibly black or dark blue in colour, did not stop.

A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the car that was involved and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam that may help with the investigation.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 296 Burrows.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220104263."