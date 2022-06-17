CITY OF YORK COUNCIL is inviting residents to raise issues on LGBT+ matters at tomorrow’s (June 18) Pride day.

Senior staff members from the council will join the Pride Parade from York Minster to the Knavesmire and will also have a stand at the Pride Festival at the Knavesmire.

They will host a ‘Council on the Couch’ event where festival goers are invited to share five minutes with the council staff, and any issues and insights raised will be noted and followed up.

Information will also be available from the council's iTravel stand and will be distributed by members of their Adoption team.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: “We look forward to marching and partying shoulder to shoulder with thousands of residents, families and groups who are standing up for equality and diversity.

“Besides having lots of fun, it’s a time when we can all raise awareness, celebrate our communities and encourage inclusivity as part of Pride Month.”

Howard Lovelady, head of One Adoption North and Humber, said: “We're proud that one in six of our adoptive parents are LGBT+ and we welcome adopters of all backgrounds and sexuality, both couples and single people.

"We’re proud to be part of the York Pride parade and look forward to meeting some of our wonderful families on Saturday.”