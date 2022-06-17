TALENTED students from across York and beyond have set their stall out at a popular city centre venue for their creative show.

For the first time this year students at York College University Centre are exhibiting their end-of-year creations at Spark:York.

The public exhibition runs from Saturday, June 18 to June 22 at the Piccadilly venue, and showcases work from the BA programmes fashion design and garment technology, graphics and communication design, 3D creative practice, media make-up and special effects and hair design.

Charlie Barnes, deputy head of art and design, said: “We recognised Spark as a vibrant venue for creativity in the city and thought it would be a great place to showcase the work of our 2022 BA creative graduates.

“The students are excited to be exhibiting at the venue and are really looking forward to welcoming members of the public and other artists and creatives, to see the fruits of their labours.”

Laetitia Newcombe, 3D creative practice student, is one of those looking forward to exhibiting after two years of Covid restrictions.

She said: “Lockdown was hard. I had to finish some of my work at home with no access to the College’s workshops, but we were all in the same boat.

"There was a sense that the world was in it together.

“Exhibiting here at Spark is exhilarating.

"There’s a real sense of accomplishment.”

Fellow student, Amanda Allmark said: “After Covid it feels amazing to be out here in the world, interacting with human beings; especially as my work is all about how we connect.”

As well as the Spark:York exhibition the college will also be open to the public to showcase the work of its students across all art and design courses from Level 1 to Level 3, including Foundation.

The show at York College’s Sim Balk Lane campus, runs from Thursday, June 16 to June 22 and is open between 10am and 4pm on Floor 2, Floor 3 and the Gallery. The show will not be available Saturday June 18 or and Sunday June 19.

Times for the BA (Hons) Creative show at Spark:York

Saturday, June 18, 2.30pm – 7pm

Tuesday, June 21, 12.30pm – 6pm

Wednesday, June 22, 12.30pm – 6pm

The exhibition will not be available on Sunday, June 19.

As The Press reported earlier this year, Spark:York was been given planning permission to operate for another three years by a council committee.

The venue, created out of shipping containers, was originally given permission by the council to remain in place for three years until 2020.

Most councillors agreed the shipping container venue has been positive for York.

But Spark could be asked to leave as soon as November 2023, as the Piccadilly site has been earmarked for affordable housing by City of York Council.