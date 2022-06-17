TOXIC giant hogweed plants have been spotted in York.

Sightings of the poisonous plant include along the banks of the River Ouse and on New Walk.

After coming into contact with the plant, in particular its ‘sap’, it can cause large burn blisters and ulcers.

Giant Hogweed, known as the Britain’s most dangerous plant, can also cause blindness if contact is made with the eyes.

The plant is typically found throughout the UK by riverbanks where the seeds are transported via the water, but has also been known to grow in gardens and allotments adjacent to infected areas.

Members of the public are being urged to stay away from the plants, and to keep children out of areas where they are known to be.

When fully grown the plant can be 15-20 feet tall, and is known for its thick stems and large leaves.

The flowers of giant hogweeds are small and white, appearing in clusters on “umbrella-like heads” that face upwards.

Sightings of giant hogweeds in York include along the banks of the River Ouse and on New Walk.

Fiona Phillips, assistant director of public health at City of York Council, said: “Whilst York doesn’t have a significant problem with giant hogweed everyone should be aware of the potential risks it poses.

“The sap of giant hogweed can have very serious effects, if you think you see giant hogweed you should avoid it and make sure you do not try to touch or handle it as the sap can be dangerous.

“Anyone that thinks they have spotted giant hogweed plants should report them to the council as soon as possible, either through the website at https://www.york.gov.uk/ReportWeedsAndMoss or by calling 01904 551550.

“Reports of giant hogweed are treated as a priority and specialists will remove the plants as soon as possible.”

Healthline say that if you get giant hogweed sap on your skin you should wash the area with mild soap and water as quick as possible, and cover the skin to protect it from sunlight.

Seek medical attention if a blister starts to form.

Effects of the sap can be felt as quickly as 15 minutes after contact with skin, with blisters and redness being reported to take up to 48 hours after being exposed.

The plant is part of the Apiaceae family, which includes vegetables and herbs like parsley, carrot, parsnip and coriander.

Giant Hogweed was introduced to Britain and Europe in the 19th century, from the Caucasus Mountains.

The earliest documented reference to the plant has been traced back to the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew Seed List of 1817, where seeds of the plant were listed.

If you spot a giant hogweed plant report it to City of York Council so that they can be removed.

The council can be reached on 01904 551550 or https://www.york.gov.uk/ReportWeedsAndMoss.