A TELECOMS company’s bid to erect a 5G mast in a village near York has been rejected because it failed to consult a nearby airfield.

CK Hutchison Networks wanted permission for a 16ft mast and a wraparound cabinet for the Three network on a grass verge in Broad Highway, Wheldrake, on the outskirts of York.

According to the application: “New sites will be needed for many reasons, including that the higher radio frequencies used for 5G do not travel as far as those frequencies currently in use and that sometimes not all existing sites can be upgraded.

"In this area there is an acute need for a new mast to deliver the above.”

The height of the pole was kept “down to the absolute minimum” and the site was “selected on a wide, adopted area of the highway in a position that will not impede pedestrian flow or the safety of passing motorists,” it added.

There were 13 objections from residents, who said the mast would “dwarf the adjacent floodlights”, impede visibility for cars exiting the village hall car park and that it would detract from views from houses and gardens.

Health concerns were also raised about “radiation”, but the World Health Organisation has said it anticipates “no consequences” as a result of the rollout of 5G across the globe “provided that the overall exposure remains below international guidelines”.

City of York Council rejected the application in November as it said CK Hutchison Networks had not informed Elvington Airfield, which is within a 3km radius, before submitting the application, as per the guidelines.

Council officers said in a report: “Several objectors have written in to state that there did not seem to have been any pre-submission consultation with interested parties and local residents.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy also raised concerns about the “lack of consultation”.

CK Hutchison appealed the council’s decision but a planning inspector has backed the authority.

The inspector wrote: “In this case, there is no doubt that the appellant should have consulted with the Civil Aviation Authority, the Secretary of State for Defence or the aerodrome operator, as appropriate, prior to submitting their application for prior approval.

“However, this did not occur at the point it should have.”