PEOPLE in York who are on waiting lists for medical procedures and surgery are set to be offered support thanks to a new joint initiative.

Nimbuscare and its member GP practices have been working with City of York Council’s public health team and the Council for Voluntary Services (CVS) social prescribing team in a bid to support patients.

A team will be contacting patients who are on waiting lists and offering practical help and support. People will be contacted by text or letter by Nimbuscare, so they are being advised to look out for this contact.

The aim is for people to be as prepared as possible for their visit.

Dr Daniel Kimberling, Medical Director at Nimbuscare, said: “The waiting well initiative recognises that waiting lists are a real problem for the NHS and our patients.

"Here in York we have acted and joined together to offer another layer of support for these patients.

"This is in addition to the increased efforts of the hospital trust to tackle waiting lists and improve outcomes for their patients.”

Nimbuscare will be offering people free blood pressure monitoring so they will be well prepared for their pre-op assessment.

“We don’t want people to get to their surgical pre-assessment clinic, only to be told they have to wait longer because their blood pressure is not well controlled,” said Dr Kimberling.

The teams will also be offering help and support to stop smoking and lose weight.

“Evidence shows that this improves people’s recovery and reduces complications after surgery,” said Dr Kimberling.

Patients will also be advised on how they can remain active and connected to their communities.

“If you’re waiting to come into hospital please look out for a letter or text from us here at Nimbuscare. My advice to people is to take up this offer of support and you’re more likely to be as prepared and as well as possible for your visit to hospital when that day comes.

“Often people don’t know that there is a lot of free support available to help people live healthily. This is particularly important when you are waiting for a procedure. I hope people feel supported by this helpful offer,” said Dr Kimberling.

Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “This is another great example of joined up working with the health sector, public health and the voluntary sector to improve health outcomes, help to cut waiting times and also reduce the risk of complications during their upcoming surgery.

“This is additional support for residents across the city and links into our successful health trainer service, which provides health advice and practical support to residents. I want to thank everyone involved in making this helpful service a reality.”