AHEAD of the York Pride event this weekend - here's what's happening, where and when.

This year's festivities in York begin with a parade from York Minster at 11.45am today (June 18) - leading to Knavesmire, where the festival will take place.

The theme of this year's Pride is 'Loud & Proud' - and the day promises to be just that.

The route of the parade walk is from Duncombe Place to Blake Street, Davygate, Parliament Street, High Ousegate, Bridge Street, Skeldergate, Bishopgate Street, Bishopthorpe Road, and along Campleshon Road on to Knavesmire Road.

From 1pm, crowds will be entertained for free at a family-friendly show at Knavesmire.

Among the performers at York Pride will be DJ Rory Hoy, singers Samantha and Donna, aka Live Revival, Marigold Addams, performing as Cher, X-Factor singer Marcus Collins, drag artist St Sordid Secret, singer and TV star Duncan James, singer Soraya Vivian, Bailey Bubbles, Divina De Campo from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, with the headline act Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud.

Organisers say people can bring their own food and drink however full catering options will be available on the day along with a fully licensed bar. No glass should be brought onto site.

The official York Pride after party will be held at Ziggy's Bar & Nightclub in Micklegate.

Organisers also said the route and the festival site will be accessible for wheelchairs.

They added: "Our event is held on an open grass field, which can be uneven in places, and although we will have some accessible trackway pathing, additional care should be taken. We also have full disabled toilets available as well as limited disabled parking on site for those with a blue badge. Please speak to a marshall on the day for further help and advice."

To allow the festivities, parking will be suspended on Duncombe Place today between 8am and 1pm. Duncombe Place, High Petergate, Blake Street, St Helen’s Square and Lendal will also close to traffic.

City of York Council is celebrating this month too, with the city walls this month being illuminated in the rainbow colours of Pride to represent diversity in the city and the rainbow flag will proudly be on display at the Mansion House. Its staff are also taking part in events.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, at City of York Council said Pride Month in York is a brilliant opportunity to further equality and diversity.

Cllr Smalley said he looks forward to joining friends, colleagues and residents at the celebration and thanked the York Pride committee and York LGBT+ Forum.

Council leader Keith Aspden, was also "delighted" the city’s is showing its support for York Pride.