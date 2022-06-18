TUESDAY night's Kyiv City Ballet gala performance at York Theatre Royal raised almost £27,000 for UNICEF.

Theatre chief executive Tom Bird said the money would all go to support the UN charity's work helping children in Ukraine.

Tuesday night's rousing performance - described in The Press as 'a ‘v’ sign in dance form to Putin' - featured a selection of dance pieces from the stranded ballet company's repertoire, as well as a ballet 'training class' that gave the audience a glimpse behind the scenes at the effort, drill and routine that goes into producing ballet.

The ballet company has been stranded in France since Russia invaded its homeland on February 24.

It has been performing across Europe to raise funds to help Ukraine, and was invited to York by Mr Bird. Its performance at the Theatre Royal was its first in the UK since the invasion.

Mr Bird said: "We were so honoured to welcome Kyiv City Ballet to York and were absolutely blown away by the support from across the city and beyond.

"It was a memorable, moving and inspiring evening and the company received a hugely well-deserved standing ovation.

"We were delighted to raise over £26,750 for UNICEF which will support the charity’s work helping children in Ukraine. A huge huge thank you to everyone involved.”

After leaving York the ballet company headed to Biarritz for another fund-raising performance.