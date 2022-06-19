Airbnb often can provide some unique places to stay in throughtout the UK, but you might not have heard of one you can share overnight with a miniature horse.
Located in Thurgarton, Nottinghamshire, you'll be able to share the property with a Shetland stallion named Basil.
The property acts as a converted apartment that is directly attached to Basil's stable, with a doorway in-between separating the two.
Visitors will have the opportunity to go into the stable to give Basil a bit of fuss, and also take in some picturesque views.
On its Airbnb page the description of the property reads: "Basils place is situated on the grounds of a 17th-century manor, surrounded by a picturesque 60 acre estate.
"The apartment is directly attached to Basil's stable, where there is a doorway in between the two spaces.
"Sometimes our baby lambs will be in the stable too. In the paddocks, we also have a herd of Highland cows, Hebridean sheep, horses, chickens and Norwegian Forrest cats. All of our animals are kept strictly as pets."
The apartment has one bedroom (with three beds) and one bathroom accommodating a total of four guests.
If you fancy booking a stay with Basil you can view the Airbnb page here.
