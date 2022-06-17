THE AA reports that traffic is moving slowly this afternoon on the A64 in and out of York.

Traffic is snarled up on the A64 both ways from A1237 Hopgrove Roundabout to the Claxton and Stamford Bridge turn-off.

Thankfully there are as yet no reports of major incidents to further delay things , but drivers are being warned that travel time is around 30 minutes.

If you are planning to drive today it may be worh checking the AA routeplanner which gives estimates of how fast traffic is flowing on major roads in the area.

 