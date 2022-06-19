A GROUP of campaigners, led by a local skateboarder, have managed to secure £50,000 funding to restore a popular half-pipe in the area.
On Thursday night, the Rescue the Ramp campaigners, led by presenter Ryan Swain, attended a Policy and Resources Meeting at Ryedale District Council for to vote and find out if the campaign to restore the half-pipe at Malton Skate Park was successful.
Councillor Duncan and Keal proposed the funding, which was and then seconded by the council during the meeting. The vote was a unanimous yes and was voted through.
After 15 months of relentless campaigning, the halfpipe will be repaired, completing the skatepark which has also undergone a major refurbishment.
Mr Swain said: "The halfpipe will be saved, making it the second free to use outdoor half-pipe in the country.
"It's going to be a huge tourist attraction and will see skaters and riders from all over the region and beyond use it."
