A GROUP of campaigners, led by a local skateboarder, have managed to secure £50,000 funding to restore a popular half-pipe in the area.

On Thursday night, the Rescue the Ramp campaigners, led by presenter Ryan Swain, attended a Policy and Resources Meeting at Ryedale District Council for to vote and find out if the campaign to restore the half-pipe at Malton Skate Park was successful.