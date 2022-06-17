A TEENAGER arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on a woman in York has been released on bail.
As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police said a woman was seriously sexually assaulted at the Memorial Gardens off Leeman Road in York yesterday (June 16) at 4.41am.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and has now been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
The scene is now completely open to the public.
Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12220103247 when providing details.
