A MAN is due to appear in court again this year after he beats two officers and damages a public door.
Wayne Phillip Herrington, 42, has been given a court order to issue his plea on damaging a communal door, owned by Harrogate Borough Council, to the value of £131.50, on Tuesday, April 12, Harrogate Magistrates’ Court heard.
He has been charged with the intent to destroy or damage the property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged, as per the Criminal Damage Act 1971.
The Scarborough man is also called to plea on charges of assaulting a Police Chief inspector and a Police Inspector, also on April 12, by beating them whilst they were both acting as emergency workers.
Herrington has been summoned to attend Harrogate Magistrates court on Thursday, July 14 to plea guilty or not guilty to these three charges.
Herrington has previously appeared at court for drunk and disorderly behaviour which led to a damaged vehicle at Harrogate Bus Station on March 10, 2022.
He pleaded guilty and was given a suspended sentence of imprisonment of 18 weeks which was suspended for 18 months, ordered by North Yorkshire Magistrates Court.
He paid a surcharge to fund the victim services of £128.
